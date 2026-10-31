Uzbek MMA fighter knocks out Chinese opponent in Amman

The «DF Uncaged» international professional mixed martial arts (MMA) tournament, held in the Jordanian capital of Amman, was full of bright and successful moments for Uzbek fans. In this competition, talented athlete Zafar Rashidov, representing our country in the 61.2 kg weight category, secured another uncompromising victory.

Stepping into the octagon against experienced Chinese fighter Dawei Zhou, our compatriot took full control of the initiative from the very beginning of the match and defeated his opponent in the first round.

Intensity in the octagon: Technical knockout in the first round

The fight began under the active pressure of Zafar Rashidov from the very first seconds:

Barrage of strikes: The Uzbek athlete forced his opponent to defend himself with quick and powerful combinations as soon as the clash began;

Early finish: Rashidov's relentless attacks paid off by the middle of the 1st round — the Chinese fighter could no longer resist the strikes, and the referee decided to stop the bout with a technical knockout;

Undefeated record — 5:0: Thanks to this confident triumph, Zafar Rashidov continued his undefeated streak in professional MMA, bringing his record to 5 wins and 0 losses.

"No stopping": Zafar Rashidov's post-fight statement

In an interview given in the octagon after the victory, the young fighter revealed his emotions and future major goals:

"I want to say a big thank you to my team and my coaches. I feel very good right now. All our plans for the fight were executed exactly as we thought. We will not stop with this victory. God willing, I will continue to work hard and become a strong fighter known to the whole world!"

This confident victory in Amman serves as another important step for Zafar Rashidov in opening the doors to prestigious MMA leagues and major global promotions.