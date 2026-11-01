Enzo Maresca explains defeat to Brighton and defensive errors

·113·Sport
Enzo Maresca explains defeat to Brighton and defensive errors

After a 0-1 home defeat to Brighton in the 9th round of the Premier League, Manchester Cityhead coach Enzo Maresca attended the post-match press conference. Speaking to the prestigious Sky Sports outlet, the Italian tactician openly analyzed the reasons for the team's second consecutive setback, the glaring errors in the defensive line, and the inability to convert created chances.

Although Maresca's side dominated the game, the failure to capitalize on opportunities and a single defensive lapse led to dropped points.

“We deserved at least a point”: Maresca's analysis

The head coach commented on the battle on the pitch and the missed chances:

“Today we created enough chances to get at least a point, but we couldn't put the ball in the net. Based on our performance, we deserved at least a point.

In football, unexpected mistakes happen sometimes. Unfortunately, our players are currently making exactly those kinds of errors. Now we must analyze the situation calmly and deeply understand which aspects we can improve.”

“Easily avoidable goals and moving forward”

The City boss was critical regarding the episodes leading to conceded goals:

  • Defensive gaps: “We are conceding goals in very simple situations that could have been easily avoided. This requires increased concentration in defense.”;

  • Mood and conclusion: “Of course, we are all very unhappy with the final result. No one is happy after a defeat. However, we knew it was impossible to win every match of the season. Every club goes through such difficult periods. Now the main task is to draw the right conclusions and move forward as quickly as possible.”

League table situation

Despite dropping points in the last two matches, Manchester Cityis currently:

  • with 21 points occupying 1st place in the Premier League table;

  • However, with the gap to chasers becoming minimal, the 'Citizens' are well aware that they have no room for error.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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