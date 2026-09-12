Enzo Maresca makes a statement ahead of the super clash at Old Trafford

The temperature is rising ahead of the Manchester derby, one of the most uncompromising, historic, and spectacular rivalries in world football. Before this super clash in the 4th round of the Premier League, Manchester Citymanager Enzo Maresca shared his thoughts and touched upon the strategic importance of the upcoming meeting. In an interview with BBC Sport, the Italian specialist emphasized that the team must focus on playing their own game and achieving a crucial result. The 'Citizens', who started the new season as absolute leaders, will visit their arch-rivals, currently sitting in 11th place,Manchester UnitedSo, how does Maresca plan to overcome the pressure at the famous Old Trafford, how will the 'Red Devils'' unsuccessful start affect the derby result, and what kind of clash awaits the streets of Manchester on the evening of September 13th?

“I have no doubt about the opponent's readiness”: Maresca's words to BBC Sport

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca outlined the tasks set for the team ahead of the high-stakes clash:

“The derby is a very important match”: “This derby is a very important match for the teams. We need to showcase our football and get the result,” the manager emphasized;

Respect and awareness for the opponent: Despite the position in the table, he acknowledged thatManchester Unitedwill approach this match with special intensity: “I have no doubt that our opponent will be ready for the derby,” he said, urging not to underestimate the opponent's strength;

The winning formula: Maresca stated that his team will try to take full initiative even on the opponent's ground without deviating from their tactical style.

Sharp difference in the standings: A clash between 1st and 11th place

The situation after the first three rounds is unfolding differently for the two Manchester clubs:

City — absolute leaders: Manchester City has performed confidently in the first three rounds of the championship and is currently at the top of the table;

MU — in crisis and in 11th place: Manchester United, having started the season unevenly, is in 11th place after three rounds, which has doubled the pressure on the team;

The table doesn't matter in a derby: Football experts note that in derby matches, the position in the table and points never decide anything — every player who steps onto the pitch at Old Trafford fights only for honor.

September 13, Old Trafford: A thrilling clash starting at 20:30

The hours are approaching for the most sensational and central football spectacle of this week:

Venue and time: The Premier League 4th round match between Manchester United and Manchester City will take place on Sunday, September 13, at Old Trafford stadium;

At 20:30 Tashkent time: For millions of football fans in Uzbekistan, this derby will kick off exactly at 20:30 local time;

Pressure on the pitch: While Manchester City aims to win to consolidate their lead, Manchester United is determined to win in front of their fans and put an end to their early-season crisis.

Who will own the city: the Blues or the Reds? Can Enzo Maresca's students prove their status as favorites on the pitch, or will the 'Red Devils' fans celebrate? The 90-minute clash on Sunday evening will clarify all questions.

In your opinion, which club will win the Manchester derby at Old Trafford? The league-leading Manchester City or the revenge-hungry Manchester United playing in front of their home crowd? Leave your score predictions in the comments and share this analysis of the priceless Premier League clash with all football fans!