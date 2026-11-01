London Derby: Tottenham secures a confident home win against Crystal Palace

In a fierce London derby from the 9th round of the Premier League, Tottenham hosted Crystal Palaceand secured a confident 2-0 victory.

The match was heavily influenced by the early dismissal of visiting striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. Taking advantage of their numerical superiority, the 'Spurs' scored two unanswered goals to claim a crucial 3 points.

Match Chronicle: Early red card and two goals

The clash started with intense duels:

The 13th-minute turning point: "Crystal Palace" star striker Jean-Philippe Mateta was sent off for a foul, forcing the visitors to play with ten men for almost the entire match;

Gray opens the scoring (25th minute): Capitalizing on the opponent's disadvantage, Tottenham increased the pressure — Archie Gray opened the scoring with a precise strike (1-0);

Van Hecke's decisive strike (73rd minute): While the visitors were struggling to defend, Jan Paul van Hecke scored the second goal, effectively ending any suspense in the match — 2-0.

Situation in the league table

This result impacted the teams' positions in the standings as follows:

Tottenham climbs up: With these 3 points, the 'Spurs' reached 12 points and moved up to 9th place in the Premier League table;

"Crystal Palace" in the danger zone: Stuck with 7 points, the 'Eagles' remain in 17th place, hovering on the edge of the relegation zone.

Protocol and Lineups

Premier League. Round 9

Tottenham — Crystal Palace 2-0

Goals: Gray (25), van Hecke (73).

Red Card: Mateta (13, Crystal Palace).

Starting Lineups: