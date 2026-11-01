London Derby: Tottenham secures a confident home win against Crystal Palace
In a fierce London derby from the 9th round of the Premier League, Tottenham hosted Crystal Palaceand secured a confident 2-0 victory.
The match was heavily influenced by the early dismissal of visiting striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. Taking advantage of their numerical superiority, the 'Spurs' scored two unanswered goals to claim a crucial 3 points.
Match Chronicle: Early red card and two goals
The clash started with intense duels:
The 13th-minute turning point: "Crystal Palace" star striker Jean-Philippe Mateta was sent off for a foul, forcing the visitors to play with ten men for almost the entire match;
Gray opens the scoring (25th minute): Capitalizing on the opponent's disadvantage, Tottenham increased the pressure — Archie Gray opened the scoring with a precise strike (1-0);
Van Hecke's decisive strike (73rd minute): While the visitors were struggling to defend, Jan Paul van Hecke scored the second goal, effectively ending any suspense in the match — 2-0.
Situation in the league table
This result impacted the teams' positions in the standings as follows:
Tottenham climbs up: With these 3 points, the 'Spurs' reached 12 points and moved up to 9th place in the Premier League table;
"Crystal Palace" in the danger zone: Stuck with 7 points, the 'Eagles' remain in 17th place, hovering on the edge of the relegation zone.
Protocol and Lineups
Premier League. Round 9
Tottenham — Crystal Palace 2-0
Goals: Gray (25), van Hecke (73).
Red Card: Mateta (13, Crystal Palace).
Starting Lineups:
Tottenham: Kinski, van Hecke, van de Ven, Robertson, Fernandes, Tonali, Kudus, Gray (Porro, 46), Marmoush (Kulusevski, 77), Solanke (Gallagher, 66), Tel.
Crystal Palace: Henderson, Richards, Disasi, Kanvot, Wharton (Lerma, 88), Mitchell, Kamada (Hughes, 88), Pino (Nketiah, 60), McNeil (Osorio, 77), Mingueza, Mateta.
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