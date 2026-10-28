Real Madrid and La Liga forced to apologize following boycott in China over Mbappe's remarks

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Real Madrid has issued an official statement following a major diplomatic and media controversy sparked by a joke made by French star striker Kylian Mbappe regarding Mao Zedong, the leader of the Chinese Communist Party. The leadership of the "Royal Club" apologized to the people of China and expressed its deep respect for the country's history and culture.

Prior to this, major companies in China had unilaterally terminated contracts with the player, and the country's national television had temporarily suspended the broadcast of Spanish La Liga matches.

The origin of the conflict and China's sharp response

The chronology of events that caused a global stir in a short period developed as follows:

Sensational interview: While answering a question about internet memes, Mbappe laughed at a meme featuring his face superimposed on an image of Mao Zedong, stating that he often uses this image when communicating with friends, and also described him as a "Chinese dictator";

Cancellation of contracts: Following the statement, three major Chinese brands announced the termination of their partnerships with Mbappe;

La Liga broadcasts suspended: Chinese state television and media platforms froze the broadcasting of Spanish league matches;

Successive apologies: Realizing the seriousness of the situation, the leadership of La Liga, organization president Javier Tebas, and Kylian Mbappe himself publicly apologized.

Real Madrid's official statement: What was said?

The Madrid giant issued an official response to put an end to the situation and maintain friendly relations with China:

Apology for negative feelings: "Real Madrid CF apologizes for the negative feelings caused to the people of China due to the recent comments made by our player Kylian Mbappe," the club's statement said;

Respect for millions of fans: The club emphasized that it values China's centuries-old history, rich culture, and the millions of local fans who consistently support the team;

Support for the player's position: Real Madrid stated that it fully supports Mbappe's public apology and that the player is sincerely regretful for his words;

Intercultural solidarity: The club declared its commitment to the values of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and intercultural solidarity, and expressed its desire to further strengthen friendly ties with the Chinese people.

Following this comprehensive statement by Real Madrid, the resumption of La Liga broadcasts in the Chinese media market and the stabilization of cooperation between the parties are expected.