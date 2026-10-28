Mbappe's joke costs Real Madrid dearly: China removes La Liga matches from broadcast

Spain's La Liga and Real Madrid have faced fierce opposition and a large-scale boycott from the Chinese side. China Central Television (CCTV) has officially confirmed that it will no longer broadcast Spanish league matches and has refused to accept official statements issued by Real Madrid.

According to the influential Spanish newspaper Marca, this serious political and sports conflict was triggered by a statement made by the "Royal Club" striker Kylian Mbappe.

How did the conflict start?

The international geopolitical and media tension escalated following the following factors:

Mbappe's sensational interview: In one of his interviews, Kylian Mbappe discussed a meme he found the funniest on social media. In this meme, the footballer's face was superimposed onto the image of the founder of the People's Republic of China, Mao Zedong;

The phrase "Chinese dictator": While commenting on the picture, the French star referred to Mao Zedong as a "Chinese dictator." This phrase caused a very sharp and negative reaction from the Chinese side;

CCTV's strict demand: The Chinese state broadcaster is demanding a personal and official apology from the leadership of Real Madrid. The channel stated that it will not resume negotiations on broadcasting until this condition is met.

Official Beijing's response and the threat of a boycott

Chinese state structures have also intervened in the situation and are monitoring it closely:

MFA statement: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China stated that it has taken note of the apology personally expressed by Mbappe;

Boycott issue remains open: At the same time, the ministry did not provide a clear answer as to whether the mass boycott measures announced by the country's TV channels, media holdings, and various organizations would be lifted or remain in effect;

Economic and image losses: If La Liga is cut off from China's massive media market, it will be a major blow not only to the Madrid giant but also to the global marketing revenues of the entire Spanish championship.

A single careless sentence by Kylian Mbappe has sparked a serious international diplomatic crisis where the boundaries of football and politics have collided.