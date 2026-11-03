Hansi Flick praises Aston Villa and Unai Emery ahead of UCL clash

In the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League, the Catalan club Barcelona will face one of England's most intense teams — Aston Villa. Ahead of this crucial encounter, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick shared his warm and sincere thoughts regarding the upcoming opponent and their Spanish manager, Unai Emery.

In a statement to the famous Spanish publication Marca, the German specialist did not hide his admiration for Emery's tactical prowess, noting that the opponent's perfect discipline on the pitch would be a serious test for his team.

"There is a clear system in both defense and attack": Flick's key acknowledgments

Flick highly praised the opponent's strengths and coaching style:

Among the world's best specialists: "Unai Emery is considered one of the best coaches in Europe, perhaps even in the world. He has achieved great success throughout his career and has proven his potential";

Perfectly established order: "His team operates on a clear system in both defense and attack. Everything is very well organized. It is a great impression to watch such a team play and see how confidently and calmly the players move with the ball";

Jackson's high level: The coach also touched upon the performance of the opponent's leaders, specifically noting that Jackson is displaying an exceptionally high level of play on the pitch.

Ahead — A tough Champions League exam

The Catalan coach openly admitted that this match would be a complex test for his players:

Not an easy match: "We are expecting a difficult match against a strong team led by a good coach," Hansi Flick concluded.

With both teams expected to display an open and intense game, this clash is undoubtedly set to become one of the most entertaining and anticipated events of the UCL 4th round.