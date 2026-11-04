A Big Return in Istanbul: New Head Coach Appointed for Fenerbahçe

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A Big Return in Istanbul: New Head Coach Appointed for Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe, one of the giants of the Turkish Super League, has announced a long-awaited decision regarding the team's management. The Istanbul club has officially appointed Emre Belözoğlu, a former captain and renowned expert who left a distinct mark on its history, as the team's new head coach.

In a statement released by the club's press office, this decision was described as a symbol of genuine loyalty for both the fans and the management.

"Welcome Home!": The Club's Official Statement

The Istanbul club expressed its confidence in its former leader with high respect:

  • Loyalty and Responsibility: "Serving these colors is a sincere feeling of loyalty and belonging that does not fade even as years pass. Emre Belözoğlu, who was part of this great club as a player on the pitch and later as a coach, is now returning to Fenerbahçe as head coach to show dedication for the team's success," the club's message stated;

  • High Honor: The statement also welcomed the coach's return, saying, "Carrying this emblem is a pride, and serving it is a responsibility. Welcome home, Emre Belözoğlu!"

Belözoğlu's Rich Experience: From Director to Head Coach

The 46-year-old Turkish expert has already managed to accumulate significant experience in the coaching field within the local championship:

  • Previous Tenure at Fenerbahçe: Emre Belözoğlu worked as the team's sporting director in 2020–2021 and also led the team as an interim head coach during a difficult period;

  • Coaching Path in the Super League: As an independent coach, he gained experience by managing clubs such as İstanbul Başakşehir, Ankaragücü, Antalyaspor, and Kasımpaşa.

Emre Belözoğlu's reappointment is expected to provide a new era and a strong psychological boost for Fenerbahçe in the championship race.

FenerbahçeEmre BelözoğluTurkish Super League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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