A dog that answers math problems by barking has become famous in Kazakhstan (video)

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A dog that answers math problems by barking has become famous in Kazakhstan (video)

A dog named Nurgul, living in the city of Atyrau, Kazakhstan, has captured the attention of locals and social media users with its unusual ability. In addition to following commands in the Kazakh language, it also answers simple math problems by barking.

According to the AtyrauPress publication, the dog's owner, Nurbol Kamiyev, taught it to perform various commands. For example, when asked "how much is two plus one?", Nurgul barks three times. The owner says the dog can answer simple problems involving numbers up to five.

Nurbol Kamiyev notes that it took only 27 days to teach the dog this skill. Nurgul's ability to answer math problems was discovered by accident: when the owner asked, "how much is two plus two?", the dog barked four times.

According to reports, Nurgul is registered as Nikol and belongs to the Japanese Akita Inu breed. It was gifted to its owner from Saint Petersburg four years ago.

Today, Nurgul is well-known to the residents of Atyrau. Those who meet it on the street take photos and videos, watching its unusual abilities. The owner has stated that he is also open to offers for the dog to appear in films.

AtyrauNurbol KamiyevAkita InuAtyrauPress
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