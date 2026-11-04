A match overseen by Uzbek referees: Istiqlol secures victory over Qatari club

The match held in Basra, Iraq, as part of the 4th round of the AFC Champions League Elite, sparked special interest among Uzbek football fans. Iran's Istiqlol club faced Qatar's Al Shamal team and secured an important 1-0 victory thanks to an early goal.

This encounter stood out not only for the performance of the leaders of the Uzbekistan national team on the pitch but also because the match was officiated entirely by an Uzbek refereeing brigade.

The decisive strike in the 1st minute and our representatives on the field

The fate of the match was decided by a lightning-fast goal scored just as the starting whistle blew:

Asani's quick goal: Before the first minute of the game had even fully passed, Joel Asani accurately targeted the opponent's goal, putting the Tehran club in the lead — 1-0;

Masharipov played the full 90 minutes: Uzbekistan national team captain and midfielder Jaloliddin Masharipov started in Istiqlol's main lineup and displayed an active and brilliant performance until the end of the match;

Ashurmatov's appearance: Our defender Rustam Ashurmatov started the match on the bench and, by the coach's decision, entered the field in the 90th minute, helping his team preserve the important winning score.

Uzbek referees in full force: International trust

Discipline and controversial situations in the match were controlled by experienced referees from Uzbekistan:

Head referee and assistant referees: The match was officiated by Asker Najafaliyev. He was assisted on the sidelines by our compatriots Bakhtiyorxoja Shavkatov and Ruslan Serazitdinov;

Local experts in the VAR system: Firdavs Norsafarov was responsible for the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, with Abdurashid Khudoyberganov serving as his assistant.

This success on the AFC Champions League Elite stage improved Istiqlol's chances in the fight for a playoff spot and strengthened their position in the group.