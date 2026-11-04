Incredible comeback: Manchester United turns 0-2 into 3-2, defeating Roma

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Incredible comeback: Manchester United turns 0-2 into 3-2, defeating Roma

The central match of the 4th round of the UEFA Champions League held in Manchester provided fans with true football drama and a stunning comeback. Manchester United, hosting Italy's Roma at Old Trafford, overcame a two-goal deficit to secure an incredible, hard-fought 3-2 victory.

At the start of the match, the Romans took complete control with quick goals, but the character displayed by Michael Carrick's side in the second half completely changed the fate of the game.

The Romans' fierce start: Two goals in 17 minutes

The start of the match was even more successful than expected for the visitors:

  • Soule and Malen's strikes: Matias Soule opened the scoring in the 11th minute, and 6 minutes later, in the 17th minute, Donyell Malen converted a penalty to make it 0-2;

  • United under pressure: Throughout the first half, defensive errors and the visitors' active pressing left the Mancunians in a difficult position.

Fernandes' spark and Cunha's 3-minute masterclass

Coming out with a completely different attitude in the second half, the English side increased their attacking intensity to the cheers of the fans:

  • A glimmer of hope: In the 58th minute, team captain Bruno Fernandes coolly converted a penalty kick to narrow the gap to 1-2;

  • Matheus Cunha's super brace: With little time left in the game, the Brazilian striker became the true hero. After equalizing in the 83rd minute, Cunha scored the winning goal just 3 minutes later, in the 86th minute, to make it 3-2.

Situation in the tournament table

This victory was of great importance for Michael Carrick's team in the group stage:

  • Manchester United on the rise: Having secured 3 valuable points, the Mancunians brought their total to 6 points, moving up to 17th place in the overall tournament table;

  • Roma falls behind: After letting the win slip away, the Italian club remained on 4 points and dropped to 19th place.

This hard-fought victory at Old Trafford could be a major turning point for Manchester United in their fight for the next stage.

Manchester UnitedRomaUEFA Champions LeagueMatheus Cunha
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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