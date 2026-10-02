Abdumalik Khalakov becomes Asian champion: Korean boxer defeated in the final

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Abdumalik Khalakov becomes Asian champion: Korean boxer defeated in the final

Another gold medal has been won for the Uzbekistan delegation at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games. Our famous boxer Abdumalik Khalakov finished his final bout with a victory, becoming the Asian Games champion.

In the decisive battle for the gold medal, Khalakov stepped into the ring against South Korea representative Jang Dongwan. At the end of the intense and uncompromising bout, the judges unanimously recorded the victory of the Uzbek boxer.

Unanimous decision by judges in favor of Khalakov in the final

Abdumalik Khalakov acted actively from the very first minutes of the final bout. Throughout the fight, both boxers fought seriously to seize the initiative.

After the decisive match ended, the judges announced their decision.

Unanimous decision — victory for Abdumalik Khalakov.

Thus, the Uzbek boxer defeated Jang Dongwan and won the gold medal of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

Abdumalik Khalakov spoke his mind in the final as well, achieving the Asian Games championship.

Another gold from Uzbekistan boxing

Khalakov's championship became another important result for the Uzbekistan delegation at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

In the boxing events of the competition, our compatriots are demonstrating their high level in the fight for gold medals. And Khalakov secured victory at the most crucial stage of the final, taking his place on the highest step of the podium.

Jahangir Zokirov's bout is also ahead

Uzbekistan boxing fans are in for another interesting final match.

Next, our compatriot Jahangir Zokirov will enter the ring. He will compete with Kazakhstan representative Aibek Oralbay for the gold medal.

So, championship bouts for Uzbekistan in the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 boxing events continue.

The number of golds increased again

With Abdumalik Khalakov's victory, the Uzbekistan delegation's gold medal haul at Aichi-Nagoya 2026 rose another step.

Khalakov finished the tournament involving strong opponents with a championship, securing another great victory for Uzbekistan boxing in the Asian arena.

Abdumalik KhalakovAichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian GamesJahangir ZokirovAsian Games boxing
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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