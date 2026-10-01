Golden day at the Asian Games: 3 of our boxers will enter the ring for the championship tomorrow

The boxing competition of the Asian Games, taking place in the green fields and arenas of Japan, has reached its most culminating point. Tomorrow, October 2, the very last — decisive final bouts of this tournament will take place.

3 skilled masters of the leather gloves from the Uzbekistan boxing national team successfully passed all stages and earned the right to fight for the continent's gold medal.

Principal clash in the super heavyweight division and undefeated leaders

On the final day, Uzbek boxing fans will be met not only with high skill, but also with historical rivalry and fierce confrontations:

In the -90 kg weight category: Our talented boxer Torabek Khabibullaev will face the tournament host and one of the continent's leaders, China's representative Han Xuezhen.

In the -60 kg weight category: The experienced Abdumalik Khalokov , who has won the hearts of fans worldwide with his tactical and beautiful movements, will step into the ring against South Korea representative Jang Dongwan.

In the +90 kg weight category (Central clash): A true classic derby will take place in the heavyweight division — our compatriot Jahongir Zokirov will have an uncompromising bout against the famous Kazakh opponent Aibek Oralbay. This confrontation will undoubtedly be the most important and most anticipated fight of the day.

Full schedule of the final bouts (Tashkent time):

According to the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation, the final matches will begin in two sessions — at 09:00 and 13:30. The approximate times for our boxers to enter the ring are set as follows:

10:15 | -90 kg: Torabek Khabibullaev — Han Xuezhen (China)

14:00 | -60 kg: Abdumalik Khalokov — Jang Dongwan (South Korea)

14:30 | +90 kg: Jahongir Zokirov — Aibek Oralbay (Kazakhstan)

(As noted by the organizers, the indicated times may change slightly due to award ceremonies and early finishes of previous bouts).

For the Uzbekistan sports delegation, currently occupying the 4th place in the overall team standings, tomorrow's finals are of great importance in further improving the quality and count of medals. We wish only and solely victories to all our leather glove masters in the decisive matches!