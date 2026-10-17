Woman who wanted to get a tan with her friends dies of skin cancer

30-year-old Chelsea Tantum, who lived in Manchester, England, has died of melanoma, a dangerous type of skin cancer. From the age of 15, she competed with her friends to get a darker skin tone and regularly used tanning beds.

Chelsea was diagnosed with melanoma at the age of 28. By that time, the disease had already spread to her spine, lungs, liver, and other organs. Later, the cancer also spread to her brain.

According to the woman, when she went to tanning salons as a minor, she was not asked to show identification. She continued to use this service regularly in the following years.

After being diagnosed, Chelsea made it her goal to warn the public about the dangerous consequences of tanning beds. She called for the introduction of a system requiring customers to show identification to prevent minors from entering tanning salons.

In addition, Chelsea managed to raise over £4,000 for Melanoma Focus, an organization that supports people suffering from melanoma.

She passed away on September 30, 2026. According to her loved ones, despite battling the serious illness, Chelsea strived to help others and warn people about the dangers until her final days.