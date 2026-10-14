Dramatic match in ACL-2: "Nasaf" loses to "Al-Wahda" in Karshi

In the 2nd round of the AFC Champions League Two, Karshi's "Nasaf" hosted the United Arab Emirates club "Al-Wahda" at home. In a tense and drama-filled match at the "Markaziy" Stadium, the guests won 2:1, strengthening their lead in the group.

Unexpected events that occurred as early as the first half, in particular, the failure of Karshi goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov to score from a penalty kick and two goals by opposing forward Krupski decided the fate of the match.

First half drama: Krupski's strikes and the goalkeeper's mistake

The match started with the visitors' activity, and the main events took place in the very first half:

Opening of the score: In the 23rd minute, "Al-Wahda" forward Krupski took advantage of a gap in the defense of the Karshi team and opened the score (0:1);

Penalty in the 38th minute: "Nasaf" had a good opportunity to equalize. However, Karshi goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov, who stepped up to take the 11-meter penalty kick, missed the spot and failed to put the ball into the net;

Brace from Krupski: Just a minute later, in the 39th minute, the same Krupski made the most of his opportunity and increased the gap to two goals (0:2).

Second half: Abdukholikov's quick goal and fruitless pressure

After the break, Ruzikul Berdiyev made changes to the lineup, and this quickly bore fruit:

Quick response goal: Forward Bobur Abdukholikov, who came on the pitch in place of Yusuf Otubanjo in the 46th minute, narrowed the score a minute later in the 47th minute (1:2);

Attacks and nervous moments: After the goal, the Karshi team put heavy pressure on the opponent's goal. Despite a number of substitutions, "Al-Wahda" maintained defensive discipline and continued to pose a threat on counterattacks with the help of Christian Benteke;

Yellow cards: In the uncompromising battle, the referee cautioned Golib Gaybullayev (14), Oybek Rustamov (29), and Pata Gudushauri (83) from "Nasaf", and Jadsom (76) from the visitors.

Match details and lineups

ACL-2. 2nd round

"Nasaf" (Uzbekistan) — "Al-Wahda" (UAE) — 1:2

October 14, Karshi, "Markaziy" Stadium

Goals: Bobur Abdukholikov (47) — Krupski (23, 39)

Unscored penalty: Abduvohid Nematov (38)

"Nasaf": Abduvohid Nematov, Zafarmurod Abdurahmatov (Diyor Abdunazarov, 74), Golib Gaybullayev, Alibek Davronov (Dilshod Murtazoyev, 74), Sharof Muhiddinov, Umar Eshmurodov, Oybek Rustamov (Sardor Bahromov, 46), Abbos Gulomov (Pata Gudushauri, 74), Murod Rahmatov, Adenis Shala, Yusuf Otubanjo (Bobur Abdukholikov, 46).

"Al-Wahda": Facundo Insfran, Burgash (Guga, 79), Lucas Pimenta, Gorbani, Al-Majid, Jadsom, Moussa Diarra (Agbinon, 68), Hamad, Adam Gnezda Cerin, Krupski (Ogbu, 79), Christian Benteke.

Situation in the group

After this victory, the Abu Dhabi club "Al-Wahda" brought the number of its points to 6, becoming the group leader. "Nasaf", which recorded one draw and one defeat in two rounds, remained with 1 point.

In the second match of the group, "Al-Kuwait" (0 points) will host Bahrain's "Al-Khaldiya" (1 point) at home. The Karshi club has no right to lose points in the upcoming rounds in order to maintain its chances for the playoffs.