Following interest from EPL giants, Giuliano Simeone has made a decision on his club future

·48·Sport
Following interest from EPL giants, Giuliano Simeone has made a decision on his club future

English Premier League giants are showing serious interest in signing Atletico Madrid's attacking midfielder Giuliano Simeone. However, according to well-known insider and journalist Ekrem Konur, the 23-year-old Argentine talent has no intention of leaving the Madrid giants despite the calls coming from England.

Giuliano, who is the youngest son of team head coach Diego Simeone, is currently focused solely on growing with the "colchoneros" and cementing his place in the starting lineup.

In the spotlight of EPL giants: Who is contending?

Giuliano Simeone's impressive performances in La Liga have caught the attention of Europe's leading clubs:

  • The race of English giants: Three prominent clubs at once — Manchester United, Manchester City, and London's Tottenham — are showing serious interest in the player's services and are closely monitoring the situation around him;

  • Market value and long-term deal: Currently, the player's transfer value is estimated at 40 million euros. His current contract with Atletico is signed until the summer of 2030.

Incredible release clause: A 500 million euro barrier

The Atletico management has included a strict clause in the contract to prevent other teams from taking their academy product away:

  • Record release clause: According to Simeone's current agreement, any team wanting to buy him without the consent of the head coach and the club must pay a cash release clause of 500 million euros;

  • Player's loyalty: Despite financially favorable offers, Giuliano considers continuing to defend the honor of the Madrid club under his father's guidance as a priority in his career.

Productive actions in the season: A prolific start

Giuliano Simeone is demonstrating high efficiency in the current season of the Spanish championship:

  • 4 goal contributions in 8 matches: In the new La Liga season, he has taken the field in 8 games and managed to record 2 goals and 2 assists to his name;

  • Versatility in attack: With not only his fast movements on the wing but also his diligence in pressing, he is becoming an important figure in his team's attacking line.

While demonstrating their intention to keep one of their leaders for the long term, the Madrid side sent a clear signal to EPL clubs in the transfer market: Giuliano Simeone is not for sale.

Giuliano SimeoneAtletico MadridEnglish Premier LeagueLa Liga
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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