“This rematch will never happen”: Abdel-Aziz responds sharply to Topuria’s claims

One of the most well-known and influential managers in the UFC world, Ali Abdel-Aziz, has categorically ruled out the possibility of a second fight (rematch) between his client, lightweight star Justin Gaethje, and the former division leader Ilia Topuria.

Previously, in an interview, the Spanish-Georgian fighter nicknamed "El Matador" insisted that a rematch against Gaethje was inevitable and that this clash would certainly be organized. However, the Gaethje camp has made it clear that they are completely opposed to this.

“His brother saved his life”: Abdel-Aziz’s statement

On his social media page, the manager focused on the severe physical blows Topuria sustained in their previous fight and expressed a sharp opinion:

Complete rejection of a rematch: "This rematch will never happen, and I fully agree with this decision. By stopping the fight after the fourth round, his brother (Aleksandre Topuria) actually saved Ilia’s life";

The consequences of Gaethje’s strikes: "It is very difficult for an athlete to return to their previous form after such a brutal clash. I have seen Justin land such devastating blows on many opponents, and recovery was never easy for any of them. I only wish Gaethje the best," the manager wrote.

Abdel-Aziz also added that he personally does not believe Topuria will be able to return to the octagon as strong and successful as he was before after such a beating.

Topuria’s plan: January training and 3 main opponents

Despite the criticism and doubts, Ilia Topuria is determined to revive his career:

Recovery schedule: The fighter stated that he will begin a full training process in January of next year;

Return date to the octagon: He plans to enter an official fight between the spring and summer months — in the period from April to June ;

Targeted contenders: For his return, he is considering three main stars: Justin Gaethje, the sensational British fighter Paddy Pimblett, and the Russian contender Arman Tsarukyan.

Comparative analysis of the situation

Indicator / Side Ilia Topuria’s position Justin Gaethje and his team’s position Attitude toward a rematch The fight is inevitable and will certainly be organized The rematch will never happen, the doors are closed Return date April–June 2027 Entering such a heavy fight soon is considered dangerous Potential next opponents Gaethje, Tsarukyan, Pimblett New contenders in the division and the title race

The refusal from the Gaethje side may force Topuria to look at other options, specifically a bout against Paddy Pimblett or Arman Tsarukyan.