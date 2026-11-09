Uzbekistan U17 team avoids defeat against Ecuador in the 90+2 minute

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Uzbekistan U17 team avoids defeat against Ecuador in the 90+2 minute

The Uzbekistan U17 national youth team, currently in intense preparation for the World Cup, faced a strong South American representative, the Ecuador U17 national team, in an international friendly match.

The match, which was played with intensity and fierce competition, ended in a 1-1 draw.

Match climax: Heroics in the final minutes

Throughout the match, the coaching staff of both teams focused on tactical testing and evaluating the physical condition of the players:

  • Ecuador's advantage: The first half ended scoreless. In the 61st minute of the second half, the Ecuadorians took advantage of a defensive error to take the lead;

  • 90+2 minute goal: The young Uzbek players fought until the end of the game, increasing the pressure. As a result, in the 90+2 minute of stoppage time added by the head referee, substitute Habibulloh Tohirov found the back of the net, saving the team from defeat.

International friendly match protocol

Indicator / Section

Details

Match status

International friendly (World Cup preparation)

Opponents

Uzbekistan U17 — Ecuador U17

Final score

1:1

Goals

Ecuador (61st minute) — Habibulloh Tohirov (90+2 minute)

Character indicator

Avoided defeat at the end of the game

Uzbekistan U17 team roster

The coaching staff tested an expanded squad during the match and made a number of rotations:

  • Starting lineup: Mehroj Sirojiddinov, Muhammad Hakimov, Mirjamol Anvarov, Abubakir Rahimov, Adis Abdunabiyev, Islom Ravshanov, Amirxon Erkinov, Muhammad Mamatov, Suhrob Sadirjonov, Ahrorbek Ravshanbekov, Asilbek Aliyev;

  • Substitutes in the second half: Muhammadaziz Ruziboyev, Nurmuhammad Uktamov, Jahongir Uktamboyev, Mirkomil Murodov, Muhammadodilxon Orifxonov, Habibulloh Tohirov, Laziz Abduraimov.

This match against Ecuador, a fast and strong representative of Latin American football, provided our youth team with valuable international experience and the opportunity to draw important conclusions ahead of the World Cup.

Uzbekistan U17Ecuador U17Habibulloh TohirovWorld Cup U17
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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