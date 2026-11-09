Uzbekistan U17 team avoids defeat against Ecuador in the 90+2 minute

The Uzbekistan U17 national youth team, currently in intense preparation for the World Cup, faced a strong South American representative, the Ecuador U17 national team, in an international friendly match.

The match, which was played with intensity and fierce competition, ended in a 1-1 draw.

Match climax: Heroics in the final minutes

Throughout the match, the coaching staff of both teams focused on tactical testing and evaluating the physical condition of the players:

Ecuador's advantage: The first half ended scoreless. In the 61st minute of the second half, the Ecuadorians took advantage of a defensive error to take the lead;

90+2 minute goal: The young Uzbek players fought until the end of the game, increasing the pressure. As a result, in the 90+2 minute of stoppage time added by the head referee, substitute Habibulloh Tohirov found the back of the net, saving the team from defeat.

International friendly match protocol

Indicator / Section Details Match status International friendly (World Cup preparation) Opponents Uzbekistan U17 — Ecuador U17 Final score 1:1 Goals Ecuador (61st minute) — Habibulloh Tohirov (90+2 minute) Character indicator Avoided defeat at the end of the game

Uzbekistan U17 team roster

The coaching staff tested an expanded squad during the match and made a number of rotations:

Starting lineup: Mehroj Sirojiddinov, Muhammad Hakimov, Mirjamol Anvarov, Abubakir Rahimov, Adis Abdunabiyev, Islom Ravshanov, Amirxon Erkinov, Muhammad Mamatov, Suhrob Sadirjonov, Ahrorbek Ravshanbekov, Asilbek Aliyev;

Substitutes in the second half: Muhammadaziz Ruziboyev, Nurmuhammad Uktamov, Jahongir Uktamboyev, Mirkomil Murodov, Muhammadodilxon Orifxonov, Habibulloh Tohirov, Laziz Abduraimov.

This match against Ecuador, a fast and strong representative of Latin American football, provided our youth team with valuable international experience and the opportunity to draw important conclusions ahead of the World Cup.