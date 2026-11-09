Single ticket holder in the US wins historic $847 million Powerball jackpot
One of the largest and most sensational wins in the history of US lotteries has been recorded. The owner of a single ticket purchased in the state of New Jersey has won a massive $847 million jackpot in the famous Powerball lottery.
The lucky ticket correctly matched all 6 numbers in the draw held on November 4, 2026 — 15, 34, 41, 53, 56 and the special red Powerball 21 — instantly joining its owner among the wealthiest people on the planet.
Where was the ticket purchased? The store also received a reward
According to official information provided by lottery organizers, the ticket with the winning numbers was purchased at a Wegmans supermarket in Montvale, Bergen County, New Jersey.
The retail store that sold the winning ticket did not go empty-handed either — according to Powerball regulations, the store was awarded a special guaranteed bonus of $30,000 by the lottery organizers.
How can the winner claim the money? Two options and taxes
To claim their prize, the new multimillionaire will have to choose one of two financial mechanisms:
29-year annuity payment: If the winner wishes to receive the full $847 million, the funds will be paid out in equal annual installments over 29 years;
Lump-sum cash payment: If the winner prefers to receive the money immediately and all at once, they will be paid a lump sum of $363.1 million;
State taxes: Regardless of the chosen payment method, 24 percent in federal taxes and 8 percent in local taxes for the New Jersey state budget will be deducted from the prize amount in accordance with US law.
Key indicators of the historic win
Indicator / Factor
Details
Significance
Total prize (Jackpot)
$847,000,000
9th largest win in Powerball history
Cash option
$363,100,000
Lump-sum payment amount
Winning number combination
15, 34, 41, 53, 56 (Powerball: 21)
All 6 balls matched perfectly
Point of sale
Wegmans (Montvale, New Jersey)
Supermarket received a $30,000 bonus
Privacy
Right to remain fully anonymous
State law allows for non-disclosure of identity
Will the winner's name remain a secret?
The main question on everyone's mind is the identity of the owner of this massive fortune. Current New Jersey state law guarantees lottery winners the right to remain fully anonymous to ensure their safety and privacy. Therefore, the lucky individual can choose to keep their name and face hidden from the public.
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