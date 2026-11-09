The latest winner of the Golden Boy award, considered one of the most prestigious individual honors in European football, has been officially announced. This recognition has been awarded to Pau Cubarsí, the central defender for the Catalan club Barcelona and the Spanish national team.

The award organizers officially confirmed through their social media channels that Cubarsí received the most votes as the continent's most talented player under the age of 21.

The Barcelona tradition and previous winners

Cubarsí's victory demonstrates that graduates of the Catalan club's famous "La Masia" academy remain unrivaled on the continent:

Triumph two years ago: Two years ago, this award was won by his teammate — another Barcelona star, Lamine Yamal ;

Last year's result: Last year, the Golden Boy award went to French PSG winger Désiré Doué , but this time the trophy has returned to Barcelona;

A rare achievement for a defender: Winning this award as a central defender, which is historically dominated by forwards and midfielders, is a rare occurrence.

Current season statistics and World Cup triumph

The young defender has been demonstrating high-level consistency and mature play at both the club and national team levels:

Competition / Level Number of matches Results / Statistics Significance La Liga (current season) 9 matches 2 assists Reliability in defense and skill in initiating attacks UEFA Champions League 4 matches First-team player Consistent control among the European elite Spanish national team First team World Champion (2026) Gold medal won at the global mundial

A new milestone after the World Cup

For Pau Cubarsí, this award is not the only major success in his career. He also climbed to the top of the podium as an absolute winner at the 2026 World Cup with the Spanish national team. His championship at the tournament and his reliable performances for Barcelona ensured his undisputed dominance in the Golden Boy race.