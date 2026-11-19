Uzbek citizen arrested in Turkey on suspicion of armed attack: details of the incident
In the Turkish city of Antalya, two masked individuals on a motorcycle opened fire on a driver in a car. Following the incident, a rapid search operation led to the arrest of the suspects. Among them is a citizen of Uzbekistan.
This was reported by the Turkish publication "Haber Turk".
The driver refused to get out of the car
It is reported that the incident took place in the Ilica neighborhood of the Manavgat district in Antalya province.
A citizen identified as A.E.K. had stopped his car on the side of the road to make a phone call. At that moment, two masked individuals approached him on a motorcycle and demanded that he get out of the vehicle.
Suspicious of the strangers, the driver decided not to exit the car. He quickly reversed in an attempt to flee the scene. However, the individuals on the motorcycle opened fire on his vehicle.
The driver immediately called 112 to request assistance. Following the report, gendarmerie officers arrived at the scene.
Footage from 30 surveillance cameras was examined
A special gendarmerie unit launched a rapid search operation to identify the perpetrators of the attack.
As part of the investigation, 72 hours of video footage from surveillance cameras installed at 30 homes and commercial properties in the area were reviewed.
As a result of the measures taken, two individuals suspected of involvement in the attack were identified and apprehended. It was revealed that one of them is a citizen of Uzbekistan.
Suspects arrested
According to the publication, the detained individuals face several criminal charges, including threatening public safety, property damage, attempted intentional injury with a weapon, verbal abuse, and violation of the law on firearms.
By court order, both suspects were arrested and placed in a closed-type penal institution in Manavgat.
So far, no detailed information has been provided regarding the exact motive for the attack or the purpose behind it. Furthermore, the guilt of the suspects must be definitively proven in court.
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