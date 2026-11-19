In the Turkish city of Antalya, two masked individuals on a motorcycle opened fire on a driver in a car. Following the incident, a rapid search operation led to the arrest of the suspects. Among them is a citizen of Uzbekistan.

This was reported by the Turkish publication "Haber Turk".

The driver refused to get out of the car

It is reported that the incident took place in the Ilica neighborhood of the Manavgat district in Antalya province.

A citizen identified as A.E.K. had stopped his car on the side of the road to make a phone call. At that moment, two masked individuals approached him on a motorcycle and demanded that he get out of the vehicle.

Suspicious of the strangers, the driver decided not to exit the car. He quickly reversed in an attempt to flee the scene. However, the individuals on the motorcycle opened fire on his vehicle.

The driver immediately called 112 to request assistance. Following the report, gendarmerie officers arrived at the scene.