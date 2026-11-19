Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and US President Donald Trump have adopted a peace declaration following their first-ever trilateral meeting in Shenzhen. The document reflects positions on reducing nuclear risks, energy stability, UN reform, and the jurisdiction of international judicial bodies. However, the declaration does not mention the war in Ukraine or the issue of its resolution. This was reported by the Kremlin press service on November 19.

The three heads of state discussed strategic stability

It is reported that the leaders of Russia, China, and the US met on November 19, 2026, in Shenzhen, China. The meeting took place at the state residence "Xilin Shanzhuang" on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The negotiations lasted approximately one and a half hours. The parties exchanged views on the international situation, strategic stability, and global security issues.

The leaders of the three countries expressed their gratitude to the Chinese side for organizing the historic trilateral summit.

At the end of the meeting, the leaders did not make oral statements to the media. Donald Trump headed to the airport, while Xi Jinping accompanied Vladimir Putin to his car.

There can be no winners in a nuclear war

Risks associated with nuclear weapons occupy a special place in the declaration signed by the three leaders.

The document emphasizes that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.