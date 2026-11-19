Declaration signed at the meeting of Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping: what does it reflect?
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and US President Donald Trump have adopted a peace declaration following their first-ever trilateral meeting in Shenzhen. The document reflects positions on reducing nuclear risks, energy stability, UN reform, and the jurisdiction of international judicial bodies. However, the declaration does not mention the war in Ukraine or the issue of its resolution. This was reported by the Kremlin press service on November 19.
The three heads of state discussed strategic stability
It is reported that the leaders of Russia, China, and the US met on November 19, 2026, in Shenzhen, China. The meeting took place at the state residence "Xilin Shanzhuang" on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
The negotiations lasted approximately one and a half hours. The parties exchanged views on the international situation, strategic stability, and global security issues.
The leaders of the three countries expressed their gratitude to the Chinese side for organizing the historic trilateral summit.
At the end of the meeting, the leaders did not make oral statements to the media. Donald Trump headed to the airport, while Xi Jinping accompanied Vladimir Putin to his car.
There can be no winners in a nuclear war
Risks associated with nuclear weapons occupy a special place in the declaration signed by the three leaders.
The document emphasizes that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.
Russia, China, and the US expressed their commitment to maintaining constant dialogue to reduce nuclear risks and prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
This position became one of the key points in the declaration, reflecting the readiness of the three countries to cooperate in maintaining global security and strategic stability.
The International Criminal Court and the immunity of heads of state
Another notable point of the declaration concerns the powers of international judicial bodies and the immunity of state officials.
The three leaders emphasized that the principle of state consent and respect for the immunity of officials are of fundamental importance.
The document notes that the International Criminal Court (ICC) and other similar structures should not abuse their powers.
This clause is considered one of the politically significant parts of the declaration in terms of debates over international law, state sovereignty, and the jurisdiction of judicial bodies.
Russia, China, and the US intend to expand cooperation in the energy sector
In order to ensure energy stability, the three countries also included in the declaration plans to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products.
The document emphasizes the importance of a stable energy supply. Cooperation in this area is aimed at ensuring stability in the global energy market.
Additionally, Russia, China, and the US, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, expressed their support for reforming the organization. According to their position, the UN should respond more effectively to global problems and operate in accordance with its primary tasks of ensuring international peace and security.
The issue of Ukraine was not reflected in the declaration
One of the notable aspects of the declaration adopted by the three leaders is the absence of a clause regarding the war in Ukraine.
The document does not contain any direct statement about the conflict in Ukraine, the conditions for ending it, or peace negotiations.
However, the fact that the issue of Ukraine is not mentioned in the declaration does not mean that the three leaders did not discuss this topic at all. No public information has been provided regarding the private content of the meeting or all the issues raised during the negotiations.
Full content of the declaration
The document signed by the three leaders reflects the following key positions:
reforming the UN as an organization that effectively responds to global problems;
increasing the production and supply of refined petroleum products for energy stability;
respecting the principle of state consent and the immunity of officials, and preventing the abuse of the powers of international judicial bodies;
preventing nuclear war, reducing nuclear risks, and continuing dialogue against the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
The trilateral meeting in Shenzhen and the adopted declaration are being presented as a document reflecting the common positions of the three countries on global security, energy, and the future of international institutions. However, its practical results and how the agreements will be implemented in the next stage remain open for now.
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