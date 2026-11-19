In an unexpected meeting with Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump called the Russian leader his "friend." The brief interaction between the two leaders caught journalists by surprise, and they were escorted out of the room shortly after the meeting began. This event also caused a delay in Trump's scheduled negotiations with Xi Jinping. This was reported by the Reuters agency.

"Who is he? He is my friend"

Upon entering the room, Trump gestured toward Vladimir Putin and introduced him as his friend.

"Who is he? He is my friend," the US President said.

The Russian leader also expressed his gratitude to his American counterpart in English: "Thank you so much."