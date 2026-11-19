Trump meets Putin unexpectedly, while talks with Xi Jinping are delayed
In an unexpected meeting with Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump called the Russian leader his "friend." The brief interaction between the two leaders caught journalists by surprise, and they were escorted out of the room shortly after the meeting began. This event also caused a delay in Trump's scheduled negotiations with Xi Jinping. This was reported by the Reuters agency.
"Who is he? He is my friend"
Upon entering the room, Trump gestured toward Vladimir Putin and introduced him as his friend.
"Who is he? He is my friend," the US President said.
The Russian leader also expressed his gratitude to his American counterpart in English: "Thank you so much."
This brief dialogue between the two leaders drew attention as an episode hinting at their personal relationship.
Journalists were removed after 58 seconds
According to Reuters, the meeting between Putin and Trump took place in an unplanned manner.
Journalists were removed from the meeting area approximately 58 seconds after Trump entered the room. Consequently, no detailed information was provided to the media regarding how the rest of the conversation between the two leaders went or what was discussed.
Meeting with Putin affected talks with Xi Jinping
Trump's unexpected dialogue with Vladimir Putin also impacted the timing of his scheduled meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Reuters reported that due to the meeting with Putin, Trump's negotiations with Xi Jinping were delayed.
Thus, the brief and unexpected interaction became an episode that influenced the diplomatic agenda at the international summit. However, no public information has been released yet regarding the content of the conversation between Putin and Trump or its impact on future diplomatic decisions.
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