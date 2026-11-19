It has been revealed that an inmate serving time in a penal colony in Tashkent was engaged in drug trafficking using a mobile phone. Eight other accomplices involved in this criminal activity were also apprehended. A total of 9 people were sentenced in the criminal case. This was reported by Supreme Court spokesperson Aziz Obidov.

According to investigation materials, the head of the colony provided the inmate with conditions to use a phone and engage in prohibited activities. With the help of his accomplices at large, he organized the distribution of narcotic substances.

During operational measures, 9 individuals suspected of being involved in the criminal group were arrested. The case was heard at the Chilonzor District Court for Criminal Cases.

According to the court verdict, the inmate who led the group was found guilty under Article 273, Part 5 of the Criminal Code and sentenced to 14 years in prison. He was also declared an especially dangerous recidivist, and it was determined that he would serve his sentence in a special-regime colony.

Six other male members of the criminal group were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 10 to 14 years.

Two women who were part of the group were also sentenced by the court. One of them was sentenced to 8 years and 6 months of imprisonment, taking into account the unserved portion of her previous sentence. Additionally, a measure of compulsory treatment for drug addiction was ordered for her at the correctional facility.

The second female member of the group was sentenced to 7 years in prison.