Jake Paul offered Khabib $200M: What was Nurmagomedov's response?
If offered $200 million to return to the octagon, would Khabib Nurmagomedov accept the money? Jake Paul posed this exact question to the former UFC champion. However, even this sum was not enough for the Dagestani legendary fighter to change his mind.
The question of $200 million, potentially one of the biggest financial offers in MMA history, was raised during a conversation between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jake Paul. The MVP promotion co-founder urged the former UFC champion to return to the octagon once again, even mentioning the possibility of fighting for such a massive amount of funds.
However, Khabib's response once again demonstrated that his stance on ending his career remains unchanged.
Jake Paul asked about the $200 million
During the conversation, Jake Paul asked Khabib about the possibility of returning to his fighting career and what kind of funds might be required for such a decision.
"When are you coming back? What about for $200 million?" — Jake Paul said.
Khabib Nurmagomedov showed no interest in this offer. He emphasized that there is no need to restart his fighting career, and he does not need to return to the octagon to prove anything.
"Why should I return? There are many fighters in my team, they are the best in the world. I don't need to prove anything to anyone. There are no worthy opponents for me, they are just offering money," — Khabib said.
Jake Paul didn't tie this offer solely to money
Jake Paul, meanwhile, tried to explain that Khabib's return could be a significant event not only financially, but for the entire MMA industry.
He stated that through the partnership between MVP and PFL, new opportunities are being created for fighters, with the goal of improving the financial situation and future of athletes.
"It's not just about the money. Through the merger of MVP and PFL, we are changing the MMA world for the better. We are giving fighters the opportunity to live a better life. I don't know what conditions you have in your contract with UFC, but if you fight in our promotion, it could make a drastic turning point in the entire sports industry," — Jake Paul said.
MVP and PFL merger intensifies competition in the MMA market
The MVP promotion, co-founded by Jake Paul, and the PFL league merged in July 2026. The new structure is led by Jake Paul and his partner Nakisa Bidaryan.
This merger aims to intensify competition with the UFC in the MMA market, create new financial opportunities for fighters, and increase the commercial potential of the sport.
Khabib Nurmagomedov's return to the octagon would undoubtedly be a monumental event for any promotion. As one of the most successful lightweight champions in UFC history, he finished his career with 29 wins and zero losses.
The question about the $200 million offer shows just how strong the desire is to bring the fighting legend back to the octagon once again. But Khabib's stance remains firm for now: he states that neither a financial offer nor the ambitions of a new promotion are sufficient reasons for him to restart his career as a fighter.
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