If offered $200 million to return to the octagon, would Khabib Nurmagomedov accept the money? Jake Paul posed this exact question to the former UFC champion. However, even this sum was not enough for the Dagestani legendary fighter to change his mind.

The question of $200 million, potentially one of the biggest financial offers in MMA history, was raised during a conversation between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jake Paul. The MVP promotion co-founder urged the former UFC champion to return to the octagon once again, even mentioning the possibility of fighting for such a massive amount of funds.

However, Khabib's response once again demonstrated that his stance on ending his career remains unchanged.

Jake Paul asked about the $200 million

During the conversation, Jake Paul asked Khabib about the possibility of returning to his fighting career and what kind of funds might be required for such a decision.

"When are you coming back? What about for $200 million?" — Jake Paul said.

Khabib Nurmagomedov showed no interest in this offer. He emphasized that there is no need to restart his fighting career, and he does not need to return to the octagon to prove anything.