The most common password in the world is once again "123456". "Admin" and "12345678" also remain among the most widely used passwords. This was revealed in a 2026 study by the company NordPass.

The study was conducted in partnership with NordPass and NordLayer Intelligence, with the support of independent cybersecurity experts. It analyzed passwords leaked in public data breaches and circulated on darknet databases between September 2025 and September 2026. The research covered password trends across 44 countries.

According to the report, "123456" has taken the top spot as the most common password in seven out of the eight editions of the NordPass ranking. The top three remain unchanged in this year's ranking: "123456" is in first place, "admin" is second, and "12345678" is in third.

Additionally, "1234" has entered the top five for the first time, while "password" has dropped to seventh place.

Researchers found that pop culture also influences password selection. Names of athletes, musicians, video games, anime, and social media platforms frequently appear in passwords. For example, combinations such as "Lebron0319", "Savage20", "roblox.com1", and "skibiditoilet" were noted.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also influenced how users choose passwords. Combinations like "Covid@19", "Covid-19", and "corona2020" have been included in the list. The study also noted that the average number of passwords per user increased by 25 percent between February and October 2020.

NordPass experts recommend using complex passwords consisting of at least 15 characters. Such passwords should include uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters. It is also recommended to choose a unique password for every account and to enable multi-factor authentication.