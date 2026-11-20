In Kazakhstan, a proposal has been made to completely ban the production, import, and sale of energy drinks. The initiative was put forward by the public association "Union of Fathers." This was reported by NUR.KZ.

Representatives of the organization believe that simply banning the sale of energy drinks to persons under 21 is insufficient. Therefore, they have proposed banning the production, commercial import, wholesale and retail trade, as well as distribution through online stores and delivery services.

The authors of the petition justified their initiative by citing the potential negative impact of energy drinks on health. In their view, such drinks can affect blood pressure, have high sugar content, and the sweeteners in sugar-free versions can pose health risks.

Furthermore, representatives of the association noted that the regular consumption of energy drinks by adults to overcome fatigue and insomnia can lead to sleep disorders and dependency.

The petition also proposes banning the advertising of energy drinks, their free distribution, and promotion via social media. Additionally, it calls for preventing the circumvention of the ban through product renaming, establishing liability for illegal trade, and implementing oversight over the activities of manufacturers, importers, and sellers.

The initiative was published on the official petition portal on November 18, 2026, and addressed to the Ministry of Health. To have the petition reviewed, 50,000 signatures are required.

It should be noted that this is currently a proposal from the public association, and no decision to completely ban energy drinks has been made.