The Milky Way consists of hundreds of billions of stars, gas, dust, and dark matter. Since dark matter cannot be observed directly, scientists calculate the galaxy's mass by studying the motion of celestial bodies.

Scientists have estimated the total mass of the Milky Way galaxy to be 1.19 trillion solar masses. The uncertainty in the new calculations is 11 percent, which is a more precise result compared to some previous studies. This was reported by the "Naked Science" publication.

Researchers from the DESI international scientific collaboration analyzed data from 10,036 stars and combined them with observations from the Gaia space telescope.

As a result, the mass of the region extending up to 261,000 light-years from the galactic center was estimated at 636 billion solar masses. The total mass of the Milky Way was determined to be 1.19 trillion solar masses.

In previous studies, the galaxy's mass was estimated to be in the range of 500 billion to 2 trillion solar masses.

The research results have been published on the arXiv preprint server. Scientists believe that the new calculations will help to better understand the distribution of dark matter and the formation history of the Milky Way.