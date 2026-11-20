BTS members Jin, J-Hope, V (Kim Taehyung), and Jungkook visited the famous Liuhe Night Market in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. They sampled local delicacies, chatted with vendors, and participated in recreational games. This was reported by Taiwanese media outlets.

In particular, the shooting skills of V and Jungkook at a target game caught the attention of fans. They hit almost all the targets and won a large stuffed toy.

V delighted local residents and fans by speaking with the vendors in Chinese. The group members also tasted Taiwanese sausages and other street foods at the night market.

For reference, the BTS group is scheduled to perform at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung on November 19, 21, and 22 as part of their "ARIRANG" world tour.