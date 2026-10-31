A big comeback after a broken jaw defeat: Jake Paul to step into the ring in Dubai

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A big comeback after a broken jaw defeat: Jake Paul to step into the ring in Dubai

Well-known American boxer, blogger, and founder of Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) Jake Paul has officially announced the resumption of his professional boxing career. The 29-year-old fighter will step into the ring on the eve of the winter holidays — December 24 — at a major boxing event to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Although the date and location of Jake Paul's return have been confirmed, the name of his future opponent is still being kept secret.

"Someone is definitely getting knocked out": Paul's sensational statement

In an official press release distributed on social media, Paul stated that his goals remain firm:

"On Christmas Eve, I want one thing — to box in Dubai! I have spent years proving people wrong, taking risks by stepping into the ring against opponents that many thought wouldn't dare to face me. None of these events have diminished my confidence in myself and my goals.

I am hungrier for victory than ever before, and I will return to the ring in Dubai on Thursday, December 24. Dubai is a city that thinks big, breaks stereotypes, and does not recognize boundaries.

We have many candidates on our list. We'll see which one of them signs the contract. Dubai, happy holidays! Santa Paul is coming to town, and someone is getting knocked out."

A difficult test: The terrible fight against Anthony Joshua

This return of Jake Paul will be his first step after the most difficult defeat of his career:

  • Details of the last fight: The American fighter last stepped into the ring in December of last year against former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua;

  • Serious injury: In the 6th round of that bout, after being knocked out by a powerful blow from Joshua, Jake Paul's jaw was broken in two places, and he was forced to undergo long-term treatment;

  • Goal of the return: After a major surgery and a recovery phase, Paul wants to return to the ring and continue his winning streak in his professional career.

Detailed information regarding which arena the upcoming clash will be held in and who will agree to withstand Jake Paul's punches will be officially announced by Most Valuable Promotions in the coming weeks.

Jake PaulAnthony JoshuaMost Valuable PromotionsBoxing
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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