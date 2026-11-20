The second day of competition is beginning at the World Junior Judo Championships being held in Tashkent. Today, nine representatives of the Uzbekistan national team will fight for medals. Fans are hoping for a repeat of yesterday's success and to hear the national anthem of Uzbekistan played once again in honor of our athletes.

In the matches starting at 08:00 at the Olympic Village, winners and medalists will be determined in the -73 kg and -81 kg weight categories for men, and -63 kg and -70 kg for women.

9 judokas from the Uzbekistan national team will take to the mat

Five women and four men will defend the honor of Uzbekistan in today's competitions. Their initial opponents are as follows: