World Championship in Tashkent: 9 Uzbek judokas to compete for medals today
The second day of competition is beginning at the World Junior Judo Championships being held in Tashkent. Today, nine representatives of the Uzbekistan national team will fight for medals. Fans are hoping for a repeat of yesterday's success and to hear the national anthem of Uzbekistan played once again in honor of our athletes.
In the matches starting at 08:00 at the Olympic Village, winners and medalists will be determined in the -73 kg and -81 kg weight categories for men, and -63 kg and -70 kg for women.
9 judokas from the Uzbekistan national team will take to the mat
Five women and four men will defend the honor of Uzbekistan in today's competitions. Their initial opponents are as follows:
Women, -63 kg:
Nigina Saparboyeva — against the winner of the match between Mubarak Menas (Jordan) and Honoka Kimura (Japan);
Dinora Samandarova — Emili Daniela (USA);
Parizoda Yoldosheva — Ivett Fuentes (Venezuela).
Women, -70 kg:
Poshshajon Jumaboyeva — against the winner of the match between Marta Navikaite (Lithuania) and Yang Yuan Ji (China);
Durdona Tursunova — against the winner of the match between Renata Sandoval (Mexico) and Diana Benkova (Poland).
Men, -73 kg:
Muhriddin Marufov — Nikolas Gkinis (Greece);
Inoyat Telmanov — against the winner of the match between Ali Al-Shammari (Kuwait) and Konstantinos Saparas (Greece).
Men, -81 kg:
Kamronbek Qodirov — against the winner of the match between Mehdi Abbasov (Azerbaijan) and Edoardo Russo (Italy);
Sadulla Ravshanov — Taichi Okudo (Japan).
The main goal is to reach the podium once again
Difficult matches await the Uzbek judokas on the second day of the World Championship. In particular, the initial encounters against representatives from various countries are of great importance for the athletes to advance to the next stages.
There is no doubt that the support of local fans at this prestigious competition in Tashkent will provide additional motivation for the national team members.
Now, all eyes are on our nine judokas. Fans will be watching each of their matches with great hope. The greatest wish is for the Uzbekistan anthem to ring out in the Olympic Village today and for our country's flag to be raised on the World Championship podium.
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