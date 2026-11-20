While the Uzbekistan national team's victory (2:1) in the friendly match against Saudi Arabia was a joyful event for fans, one incident during the match caused serious concern. One of the national team's talented players, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, was forced to leave the pitch early due to an injury. Now, fans are concerned about his health and his timeline for returning to the field.

The press service of the Uzbekistan Football Association has provided an official update regarding the player's injury.

Fayzullayev's right ankle injured

According to the UFA, after Abbosbek Fayzullayev sustained an injury in the match against Saudi Arabia, he was immediately subjected to an in-depth medical examination by the national team's medical staff.

The results of the examination showed an injury to the player's right ankle.

Currently, the medical staffs of the Uzbekistan national team and the club where the player plays are working in cooperation to accelerate his recovery process and return him to the pitch as soon as possible. Necessary medical treatments have already begun.

For now, no specific timeline has been announced regarding the severity of the player's injury or when he might return to the field.

Results in the Turkish championship

23-year-old Abbosbek Fayzullayev was called up to the national team from the Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir. This season, he has participated in eight matches in the Turkish championship, recording one goal and two assists.

Considering Fayzullayev's playing time at his club and his importance to the national team, his swift recovery is also significant for Uzbekistan fans.

Performance for the national team

Abbosbek Fayzullayev has been a regular member of the Uzbekistan national team since 2023. To date, he has appeared in 40 matches wearing the national team jersey and has scored nine goals against opponents.

His technique, speed, and creative movements in attack play a crucial role in the national team's game. Therefore, the player's injury is a matter of concern not only for his club but also for the national team.

Most importantly, necessary measures are currently being taken for Fayzullayev's recovery. Fans are waiting for him to get well soon and return to the pitch.