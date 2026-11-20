The prestigious ESPN sports publication has released its updated rankings for the professional boxing super middleweight division (76.2 kg / 168 lbs). In this list, Uzbek boxer Bektemir Melikuziev (17-1, 11 KO) has entered the top ten, securing the 10th position in the division.

At the top of the rankings is the renowned Mexican boxer and WBC champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (64-3-2, 39 KO). The top ten also includes other champions and leading contenders.

ESPN Super Middleweight Rankings (Top 10)

According to the ESPN rankings presented in the images, the first ten boxers in the super middleweight division and their records are as follows:

Rank Boxer Professional Record (wins-losses-draws, knockouts) Additional Info 1 Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (Mexico) 64-3-2, 39 KO WBC Champion 2 Hamzah Sheeraz (Great Britain) 23-0-1, 19 KO — 3 Lester Martinez (Guatemala) 21-0-1, 17 KO — 4 Christian Mbilli (France) 29-1-1, 24 KO — 5 Jaime Munguia (Mexico) 47-2, 35 KO WBA Champion 6 Darius Fulghum (USA) 16-1-1, 13 KO — 7 Osleys Iglesias (Cuba) 16-0, 15 KO IBF Champion 8 Diego Pacheco (USA) 26-1, 19 KO — 9 Armando Resendiz (Mexico) 17-3, 11 KO — 10 Bektemir Melikuziev (Uzbekistan) 17-1, 11 KO —

Strong competition and our compatriot's standing

The super middleweight division is considered one of the most intense and competitive in professional boxing. The top five in the rankings include Saul Alvarez and Jaime Munguia, along with the undefeated Hamzah Sheeraz and Lester Martinez, as well as the high-knockout-rate fighter Christian Mbilli.

In the second five, alongside IBF champion Osleys Iglesias of Cuba, Americans Darius Fulghum and Diego Pacheco, and Mexico's Armando Resendiz, Uzbekistan's Bektemir Melikuziev has taken the 10th spot. His 17-1 record and 11 knockouts serve as a solid foundation for high-level matchups in the division.

Do you think Bektemir Melikuziev will have the opportunity to fight for a championship belt in the super middleweight division in the near future? Leave your thoughts in the comments!