The famous South Korean group BTS won a total of 10 awards at three major award ceremonies held in Australia, the USA, and South Korea in November 2026.

The group was named "Most Popular International Artist" at the 40th ARIA Awards held in Australia on November 18. This was announced on the official website of the award organizers.

Additionally, BTS won three awards at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2026, which took place in Los Angeles, USA, on November 14. The team won in the categories of "Favorite Song" for "SWIM", "Favorite Album" for the "ARIRANG" album, and "Favorite Music Group or Duo".

At the Melon Music Awards 2026, held in South Korea on November 14–15, BTS was honored with six awards. Among them are two grand prizes — Daesang, such as "Artist of the Year" and "Album of the Year". Furthermore, the group also won in the "Top 10", "Best Male Group", "Stage of the Year", and "Global Top 10" categories.

Thus, in one week, BTS won a total of 10 awards at major music award ceremonies held in three countries.