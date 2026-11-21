Manchester City drew 1-1 at home against Fulham in the 11th round of the English Premier League. After the match concluded, the statistical analysis portal WhoScored provided ratings for the players who took the field.

Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov was rated 6.5 for this match. This score placed him among the average ratings for the Manchester City squad.

Manchester City player ratings

In the match, Anderson received the highest rating among the "Citizens" — 7.9. Following him were Guehi (6.8), as well as Phil Foden, Ndiaye, and O'Reilly (6.7 each).

Player WhoScored rating Anderson 7.9 Guehi 6.8 Phil Foden 6.7 Ndiaye 6.7 O'Reilly 6.7 Gianluigi Donnarumma 6.6 Jeremy Doku 6.6 Abdukodir Khusanov 6.5 Rayan Cherki 6.4 Ruben Dias 6.4 Erling Haaland 6.4 Josko Gvardiol 6.2

League table and next match

Following the results of the 11th round, Manchester City has 22 points and sits in 3rd place in the English Premier League table.

The "Citizens" will play their next match on November 24 in the Champions League at home against Napoli.

In your opinion, what will be the team's mood heading into the Champions League match against Napoli on November 24 after Manchester City's draw with Fulham? Leave your thoughts in the comments!