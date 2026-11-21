Nasaf defeats Mash’al and climbs to 4th place in the Super League
In the 28th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, Nasaf defeated Mash’al 2-0 at home. The Qarshi team secured the victory in the final part of the match: Yusuf Otubanjo opened the scoring in the 78th minute, while Adenis Shala set the final result in the 90+3rd minute. This win allowed Nasaf to climb to 4th place in the tournament table.
In the match in Qarshi, the hosts had to wait a long time to break through the opponent's defense. The score remained level for most of the match. However, in the 78th minute, Yusuf Otubanjo put his team ahead.
In stoppage time, Adenis Shala scored once more against Mash’al, cementing Nasaf's victory. Thus, the Qarshi club earned three important points.
Nasaf moves up to fourth place in the tournament table
After this victory, Nasaf's points tally reached 48. The Qarshi side moved up to 4th place in the Super League standings.
Meanwhile, Mash’al remains at the bottom of the table with 5 points. The Muborak club's relegation from the Super League had been confirmed previously.
Nasaf vs Mash’al match statistics
Super League, 28th round
Nasaf — Mash’al — 2:0
Goals: Yusuf Otubanjo (78), Adenis Shala (90+3).
Yellow cards: Rustamov (56), Ifeani (81).
Nasaf: Nematov, Komilov (Murtazoyev, 46), Davronov, Gaybullayev, Gudushauri (Otubanjo, 46), Rustamov (Eshmurodov, 79), Rahmatov, Abdirahmatov (Abdunazarov, 79), Muhitdinov, Shala, Abduxoliqov.
Mash’al: Rusanov, Boshnyak (Parmonqulov, 65), Askarov, Tukhtasinov, Ismoilov (Kucharov, 82), Akramov, Rakhimov, Ganiykhonov (Tojiddinov, 12), Ifeani (Jovliyev, 82), Abduraimov, Murtozayev (Yarashev, 46).
The Qarshi team aims to finish the season in a high position
The victory over Mash’al was an important step for Nasaf in improving their position in the tournament table. The team's 48 points moved them into fourth place.
The Muborak team is on the verge of concluding its participation in the Super League. Even after the defeat in the 28th round, they remain at the very bottom of the table with 5 points.
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