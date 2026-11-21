An Airbus A320 aircraft carrying members of the Qatari government delegation was forced to make an unusual landing in Bern, Switzerland, due to strong crosswinds. A video showing the plane appearing to fly sideways has circulated on social media. This was reported by People.

The incident occurred on November 17 at Belp Airport near Bern. It is reported that the plane had arrived from the Qatari capital, Doha. During the landing, wind speeds reached up to 65 kilometers per hour.

The strong crosswind posed a risk of pushing the aircraft off the runway. For this reason, the pilots used a landing technique known in aviation as a "crab landing."