Qatar delegation's plane lands sideways in Switzerland due to strong winds (video)
An Airbus A320 aircraft carrying members of the Qatari government delegation was forced to make an unusual landing in Bern, Switzerland, due to strong crosswinds. A video showing the plane appearing to fly sideways has circulated on social media. This was reported by People.
The incident occurred on November 17 at Belp Airport near Bern. It is reported that the plane had arrived from the Qatari capital, Doha. During the landing, wind speeds reached up to 65 kilometers per hour.
The strong crosswind posed a risk of pushing the aircraft off the runway. For this reason, the pilots used a landing technique known in aviation as a "crab landing."
In this maneuver, pilots fly with the nose of the plane pointed into the wind. Just before touchdown, they align the aircraft's heading with the runway. As a result, the plane appears to be moving sideways.
Aviation enthusiast Matthias Henny, who filmed the aircraft, said that due to the strong winds, he thought the pilots would abort the landing and go around. Nevertheless, the plane landed successfully.
It is worth noting that the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, was not on this plane. His state visit to the country was scheduled for November 18–19, and the Emir traveled to Switzerland separately.
Footage of the Qatari delegation's plane landing in difficult weather conditions has captured the attention of internet users.
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