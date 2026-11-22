Dramatic draw: Arsenal drops points away against Newcastle
In the 11th round of the English Premier League, the league leaders Arsenal played away against Newcastle. In a tense and intense match at St. James' Park, 2:2 a hard-fought draw was recorded.
The visitors opened the scoring in the match: in the 33rd minute, Eze put Arsenal ahead. At the start of the second half, the hosts scored twice in quick succession — in the 49th minute, Barnes equalized, and in the 62nd minute, Thiaw put Newcastle in the lead. In the 78th minute, Madueke's goal set the final draw result.
David Raya's injury and the league table
During the match, the Londoners' goalkeeper David Raya suffered a hand injury and was substituted in the 70th minute, with Arrizabalaga taking his place.
After this draw, Arsenal, managed by Mikel Arteta, reached 28 points maintaining their lead in the Premier League and staying 6 pointsahead of Brighton (22 points), who have a game in hand. Newcastle is in 13th place with 13 pointsin the league table.
Stats
Newcastle
Arsenal
Final score
2
2
Goals
Barnes (49'), Thiaw (62')
Eze (33'), Madueke (78')
Position / Points
12th place (13 points)
1st place (28 points)
Match report and lineups
EPL. Round 11 Newcastle — Arsenal 2:2 November 21, St. James' Park Goals: Barnes (49), Thiaw (62) — Eze (33), Madueke (78).
Newcastle: Gornichek, Dedic (Livramento, 46), Thiaw, Burn, Hall (Botman, 90+2), Stoir (Ramsey, 46), Miley, Murphy (Elanga, 46), Willock (Wissa, 83), Barnes, Osula.
Arsenal: Raya (Arrizabalaga, 70), Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori, Guimarães (Lewis-Skelly, 70), Rice, Ødegaard (Merino, 90+4), Madueke, Eze (Solis, 70), Havertz (Gyökeres, 90+4).
Bookings: Dedic (23), Rice (56), Barnes (58), Burn (81), Madueke (81).
How do you think the draw at St. James' Park and David Raya's injury will affect Arsenal's upcoming matches in the title race? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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