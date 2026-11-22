In the 11th round of the English Premier League, the league leaders Arsenal played away against Newcastle. In a tense and intense match at St. James' Park, 2:2 a hard-fought draw was recorded.

The visitors opened the scoring in the match: in the 33rd minute, Eze put Arsenal ahead. At the start of the second half, the hosts scored twice in quick succession — in the 49th minute, Barnes equalized, and in the 62nd minute, Thiaw put Newcastle in the lead. In the 78th minute, Madueke's goal set the final draw result.

David Raya's injury and the league table

During the match, the Londoners' goalkeeper David Raya suffered a hand injury and was substituted in the 70th minute, with Arrizabalaga taking his place.