“We are friends with Zanotti, but there is competition”: Behruz Karimov on “Lugano” and Cannavaro

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“We are friends with Zanotti, but there is competition”: Behruz Karimov on “Lugano” and Cannavaro

Behruzbek Karimov, the talented full-back of the Uzbekistan national team and legionnaire of Swiss Super League club "Lugano", had an open conversation with journalists about his career in European football, physical workloads, and the fierce competition for a spot in the starting lineup. Touching upon Fabio Cannavaro's remarks regarding low intensity in local championships, the young defender specifically noted that matches take place every 3–4 days in Switzerland and there are no issues whatsoever concerning physical preparation at "Lugano".

He also shed light on the competition with his main rival for his position — experienced Italian player and "Inter" academy product Mattia Zanotti. The Uzbek legionnaire, who has been cementing his place in the starting eleven in recent matches, emphasized that he is on friendly terms with his Italian colleague, but the tight schedule provides ample playing time and opportunities for both of them.

"The 3-day European tempo, friendship with Zanotti, and the benefits of competition": 5 main points

Key facts regarding Behruzbek Karimov's interview and his career in Switzerland:

  • High intensity in Switzerland: The player stated that the European calendar is extremely tight, with regular matches every 3–4 days, which positively affects his physical condition;

  • Practical response to Cannavaro's opinion: He expressed that there are no difficulties related to high tempo and physical workloads at "Lugano";

  • Healthy competition with Mattia Zanotti: Although playing in the same position as the Italian defender, he revealed that their relationship is sincere and friendly;

  • Advantage in the starting lineup: In recent rounds, the Uzbek legionnaire has left his experienced rival on the bench and regularly started taking a spot in the starting eleven;

  • Sufficient opportunities for both players: Due to the abundance of competitions, both full-backs receive adequate playing practice.

Classification of competition between Behruzbek Karimov and Mattia Zanotti at "Lugano"

Analysis of the Uzbek player's situation in the European championship, competitive environment, and schedule:

Analysis criteria and parameters

Behruzbek Karimov (Uzbekistan)

Mattia Zanotti (Italy)

Club and competition status

"Lugano" (Swiss Super League, Conference League)

"Lugano" (Swiss Super League, Italian school)

Position on the field and role

Right-back / full-back

Right-back / full-back

Rivals' mutual relationship

"We are buddies, there is nothing negative between us"

Training with a proper understanding of the competition

Trend in recent matches

Growing stronger from game to game, securing the starting lineup

Losing previous hegemony, shifting to rotation

Schedule and physical workload

Fully adapted to the match tempo every 3–4 days

Getting enough playing time due to schedule density

Fabio Cannavaro's views response

Considers European football intensity a natural state

Trained based on European standards

Expertise on football and tactical adaptation: Why is Karimov winning the competition a major achievement?

Specialist's conclusions:

  • "Victory over the Italian defensive school": Mattia Zanotti comes from the "Inter" academy system and is considered a tactically polished player; the fact that the young Uzbek defender does not lose in the struggle against such an opponent, but instead begins to surpass him in the squad, proves that Karimov has rapid learning abilities and military-style discipline;

  • "The 3-4 day match routine" — a factor of professional growth: For most players moving directly from the Uzbekistan Super League to Europe, playing two games a week comes as a heavy blow; however, Behruzbek's adaptation to this without complaints indicates that his functional training is at a high level and he strictly adheres to a professional lifestyle;

  • A solid shield for the national team: On the eve of crucial World Cup qualifying matches, having a high-intensity full-back who hardens himself on European pitches every three days is a huge strategic advantage for the head coach of the Uzbekistan national team.

Do you think Behruzbek Karimov can make his way to one of Europe's top five leagues (Italy, Germany, or England) in the near future through his consistent and prolific performances for "Lugano"? What should Uzbek clubs focus on more to solve the problem of low tempo in local leagues emphasized by Cannavaro? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this exclusive analysis reflecting our compatriot's successes in Switzerland with all football enthusiasts!

Behruzbek KarimovLuganoMattia ZanottiSwiss Super League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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