The World Junior Judo Championships in Tashkent have reached a fever pitch. The hosts did not just secure their first medal of the tournament — Muhammadjon Masharipov defeated a formidable opponent in the final to present the Uzbekistan delegation with its first gold medal.

Competing in the -60 kg weight category, the Uzbek judoka overcame several strong opponents throughout the competition. On his path to the final, representatives from China, Mongolia, Brazil, and Tajikistan could not stand in his way.

Four opponents to the final, and a US representative in the decisive bout

Muhammadjon Masharipov started the competition confidently. He first defeated judokas from China and Mongolia to advance to the next round. Following that, representatives from Brazil and Tajikistan were also unable to stop the Uzbek athlete's winning streak.

In the final match for the gold medal, Masharipov faced off against US representative Jonathan Yang. The American judoka was a serious opponent, having also been a medalist at the senior Grand Prix tournament.

However, in the decisive bout, Muhammadjon demonstrated his skill and superiority, emerging victorious. Thus, he earned the gold medal at the World Junior Championships.

An important start for the Uzbekistan delegation

Masharipov's victory is not only a personal achievement but also a significant event for the hosts in the tournament. He presented the Uzbekistan national team with the first medal, and furthermore, the first gold award of the world championship taking place in Tashkent.

This result could serve as a major psychological boost for the young Uzbek judokas competing on home soil. Now, fans will eagerly watch the national team's upcoming performances and results in other weight categories.

Muhammadjon Masharipov has kicked off the World Championships in Tashkent with a gold medal. His victory brought a great festive mood to Uzbek judo in the very first days of the competition.