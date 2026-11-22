The space company SpaceX has successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket as part of a secret mission commissioned by the US Space Force (USSF). This was reported by the Space.com portal on November 21.

According to the source, the Falcon 9 launch vehicle took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base as part of a mission codenamed USSF-317. Due to the classified nature of the mission, details regarding the payload and the final destination of the rocket's second stage have not been disclosed.

Starshield and military surveillance speculations

Experts believe that the Falcon 9 may have carried SpaceX's Starshield satellite constellation into low Earth orbit. Such devices are used in the US Space Force's military surveillance and target acquisition system, allowing for the monitoring of potential targets in various regions of the world.