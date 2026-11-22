SpaceX launches secret mission for US Space Force: what is known?
The space company SpaceX has successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket as part of a secret mission commissioned by the US Space Force (USSF). This was reported by the Space.com portal on November 21.
According to the source, the Falcon 9 launch vehicle took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base as part of a mission codenamed USSF-317. Due to the classified nature of the mission, details regarding the payload and the final destination of the rocket's second stage have not been disclosed.
Starshield and military surveillance speculations
Experts believe that the Falcon 9 may have carried SpaceX's Starshield satellite constellation into low Earth orbit. Such devices are used in the US Space Force's military surveillance and target acquisition system, allowing for the monitoring of potential targets in various regions of the world.
Parameter / Aspect
Details
Company and client
SpaceX / US Space Force (USSF)
Mission name and date
USSF-317, November 21
Launch site
Vandenberg Space Force Base
Information status
Payload and orbital destination kept secret
Related project
$2.29 billion SDN Backbone contract (announced on May 27)
$2.29 billion SDN Backbone network
According to reports, the US Space Force announced on May 27 that it had signed a $2.29 billion contract with Elon Musk's SpaceX for the rapid development and deployment of the SDN Backbone high-speed satellite communication network in low Earth orbit. This network is expected to become a key element of the military communication architecture, providing seamless and secure connectivity between sensors and weapon systems worldwide.
In your opinion, how will the increasing role of commercial space companies in defense and orbital communication infrastructure affect competition in the global space sector? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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