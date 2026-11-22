On November 20, the U.S. Department of Defense released new declassified materials regarding unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and unusual phenomena. The eighth collection includes 40 documents and three video clips. Some of the new videos were filmed in the Middle East. One recording from 2020 shows an unknown object moving against the backdrop of a ship resembling a tanker or aircraft carrier. A video from January 2026 captures several moving objects. Another 20-second recording was captured via a military platform's infrared sensor, showing an object flying from right to left. The documents also mention an unusual incident observed near the city of Levelland, Texas, in November 1957. Several witnesses reported seeing bright oval and round objects in the sky. Interestingly, at the same time, the engines of some cars stalled, and their headlights and radios stopped working.

The U.S. Air Force investigated six of these reports. After the incident became public, hundreds of similar reports were received within a few days. The military cited rare atmospheric phenomena, such as ball lightning, as a possible cause. However, no evidence of extraterrestrial craft was found. Speed of unknown craft near Japan causes astonishment Another material includes the testimony of an American military pilot who saw an unknown hemispherical object near Japan. According to the report, when the plane approached it by about nine kilometers, the object accelerated sharply, moving at a speed of 3,333 kilometers per hour. However, ground radars did not record this target, and a second pilot stated that they did not see it.