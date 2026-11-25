Quvonchbek Ismoilov, who became the U20 world champion in Greco-Roman wrestling, and Muxlisa Masharipova, the U17 world champion in women's wrestling, have received high recognition.

The athletes were duly rewarded by Nigmatullo Yoldoshev, Chairman of the Uzbekistan Wrestling Association. During the award ceremony, Quvonchbek Ismoilov was presented with a three-room apartment, and Muxlisa Masharipova received a cash prize of 200 million soums.

This attention shown to the young athletes serves as a fitting incentive for their successes in the international arena and their contribution to the development of sports in the country.

We congratulate the world champions on this high recognition and wish them new victories in future competitions!