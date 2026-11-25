“Greats should say goodbye on a big stage”: Guardiola calls for a worthy farewell for Ronaldo
Renowned Spanish expert Pep Guardiola has expressed his opinion regarding the end of the national team career of legendary Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo. In Guardiola's view, regardless of the recent unpleasant events and disagreements, Ronaldo must be sent off from the Portugal national team with great respect, honor, and a grand ceremony.
“A player’s career should not be judged by the last few months”
As reported by well-known insider Fabrizio Romano, citing Romario TV, Pep Guardiola emphasized that the entire nation of Portugal needs to show affection for its captain:
“A grand ceremony should be organized for this. Ronaldo needs to feel the love of the entire Portuguese nation. He should forget the events he has been through. A player’s career cannot be judged by the last few months. Greats should say goodbye on a big stage. He deserves it,” said Pep Guardiola.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic results with the Portugal national team
Indicators
Details and record numbers
Period in the national team
2003 — 2026 (23-year career)
Number of matches played
234 matches
Number of goals scored
146 goals (world football record)
Guardiola’s proposal
Holding a grand farewell ceremony on a national scale
The end of a great 23-year era
It is worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo defended the honor of the Portugal national team from 2003 to 2026, appearing in 234 matches and scoring 146 goals, setting an absolute record at the international level. Guardiola’s statement has been met with great interest by the global football community against the backdrop of recent controversies surrounding Ronaldo.
Do you think the Portuguese Football Federation should listen to Pep Guardiola’s proposal and organize a special farewell match for Cristiano Ronaldo?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share these important words from Guardiola with football fans around the world!
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