Renowned Spanish expert Pep Guardiola has expressed his opinion regarding the end of the national team career of legendary Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo. In Guardiola's view, regardless of the recent unpleasant events and disagreements, Ronaldo must be sent off from the Portugal national team with great respect, honor, and a grand ceremony.

“A player’s career should not be judged by the last few months”

As reported by well-known insider Fabrizio Romano, citing Romario TV, Pep Guardiola emphasized that the entire nation of Portugal needs to show affection for its captain:

“A grand ceremony should be organized for this. Ronaldo needs to feel the love of the entire Portuguese nation. He should forget the events he has been through. A player’s career cannot be judged by the last few months. Greats should say goodbye on a big stage. He deserves it,” said Pep Guardiola.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic results with the Portugal national team