Reports have emerged of suspicious 5,000-ruble banknotes being found in the Russian city of Belgorod and the temporarily occupied city of Makeyevka in the Donetsk region. Local authorities are warning that these bills contain traces of chemical substances that could pose a risk to human health.

According to reports, counterfeit banknotes were discovered on the streets and under the windshield wipers of cars in several areas of Belgorod. The city administration has urged citizens not to touch such money.

A similar incident was recorded in Makeyevka. On November 21, a man who picked up one of the 5,000-ruble notes found near a bus stop was poisoned by an unknown substance. He was hospitalized, and his condition stabilized after receiving medical attention. It was later confirmed that the banknotes were counterfeit and contained traces of dangerous chemicals.

Officials are urging the public not to pick up suspicious money, wallets, bank cards, or other foreign objects found on the street. In case of encountering such items, it is advised not to approach them and to report the discovery by calling 112.