Gukesh spent 36 minutes on a single move, while Javokhir Sindarov put him under time pressure
Javokhir Sindarov and the reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju engaged in a fierce battle during the first game of the world championship. Gukesh spent 36 minutes on a single move, while Javokhir consistently placed his opponent in complex situations. Nevertheless, the Indian chess player defended accurately and managed to end the game in a draw. This was reported on the official FIDE website.
In the early stages of the game, both queens were removed from the board by the eighth move. Although the game seemed to take on a relatively calm tone, Javokhir attempted to pressure his opponent's king from various directions using his two knights.
For Gukesh, not only the situation on the board but also time became a problem. He spent 36 minutes and 14 seconds thinking to find the response 17...Bb4 on the 17th move. At this point, Javokhir had significantly more time remaining. The Uzbek grandmaster forced his opponent to think more and more.
One of the most critical moments of the game occurred on the 27th move. When Javokhir delivered a check with his knight, Gukesh moved his king forward to the f6 square instead of retreating. Through the move 27...Kf6, he managed to repel his opponent's attack. Later, Javokhir admitted that he had underestimated this specific move.
Despite the time pressure, Gukesh played accurately in the subsequent moves. Javokhir, however, could not convert his advantage into a victory. As a result, the parties agreed to a draw after 38 moves.
So, was Javokhir Sindarov really close to victory? He was significantly ahead of his opponent in time and exerted pressure on the reigning champion. However, chess analyses do not evaluate the position on the board as a clear winning opportunity. Gukesh's defense was one of the most notable aspects of the game.
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