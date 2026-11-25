Today, November 25, the second game of the World Chess Championship match between Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindarov and the representative of India, reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju, took place. In the match held at the Martin Bodmer Foundation in Cologny, near Geneva, the parties once again reached a draw.

The game began at 19:00 Tashkent time and lasted until 20:57. At the end of the nearly two-hour contest, Javohir Sindarov and Gukesh Dommaraju signed a draw. Thus, after two games, the overall score is 1:1.

For information, both the reigning world champion and his challenger are 20 years old. This is considered the match with the youngest participants in the history of the World Chess Championship. The battle for the title between two young talents is attracting the attention of chess fans.