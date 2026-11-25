Javohir Sindarov and Gukesh: Draw recorded in the second game as well
Today, November 25, the second game of the World Chess Championship match between Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindarov and the representative of India, reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju, took place. In the match held at the Martin Bodmer Foundation in Cologny, near Geneva, the parties once again reached a draw.
The game began at 19:00 Tashkent time and lasted until 20:57. At the end of the nearly two-hour contest, Javohir Sindarov and Gukesh Dommaraju signed a draw. Thus, after two games, the overall score is 1:1.
For information, both the reigning world champion and his challenger are 20 years old. This is considered the match with the youngest participants in the history of the World Chess Championship. The battle for the title between two young talents is attracting the attention of chess fans.
Gukesh is defending the world championship title he won in Singapore in December 2024 for the first time. At that time, he defeated China's Ding Liren with a score of 7.5:6.5. By winning the decisive 14th game, the Indian chess player became the youngest absolute world champion in history at the age of 18. In doing so, he broke Garry Kasparov's record of becoming champion at age 22.
However, this time Gukesh faces a serious opponent. In the November International Chess Federation (FIDE) rankings, the Indian grandmaster is listed in 26th place with 2710 points. Javohir Sindarov, meanwhile, is the world's number four chess player with 2782 points. The difference in the rankings is 72 points.
The third game will take place on November 26. In it, Javohir Sindarov will play with the white pieces. The championship match consists of up to 14 classical games, and to determine the winner, one of the chess players must score 7.5 points. If the score is tied at the end of the main match, the champion will be determined in a tie-break.
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