Today, November 25, Azerbaijan's Sabah club will host Spain's Barcelona as part of the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League league phase. Fan interest in the Baku match is high, with reports confirming that over 68,000 tickets have been sold. This was reported by Azerbaijani media.

According to Elnur Hamidov, head of the press service for the Sabah club, more than 66,000 tickets had been sold for the match when including package deals. Subsequent reports noted that this figure has exceeded 68,000.

The match will take place at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The game begins at 22:45 Tashkent time.

How much were the tickets?

Tickets for the Sabah vs. Barcelona match were initially released starting at 15 Azerbaijani manats. The most expensive ticket for the VIP zone was set at 1,500 manats.

This translates to prices ranging from approximately $8.8 to $882. Ticket sales began on October 19.