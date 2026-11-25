Over 68,000 tickets sold for Barcelona's match in Baku
Today, November 25, Azerbaijan's Sabah club will host Spain's Barcelona as part of the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League league phase. Fan interest in the Baku match is high, with reports confirming that over 68,000 tickets have been sold. This was reported by Azerbaijani media.
According to Elnur Hamidov, head of the press service for the Sabah club, more than 66,000 tickets had been sold for the match when including package deals. Subsequent reports noted that this figure has exceeded 68,000.
The match will take place at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The game begins at 22:45 Tashkent time.
How much were the tickets?
Tickets for the Sabah vs. Barcelona match were initially released starting at 15 Azerbaijani manats. The most expensive ticket for the VIP zone was set at 1,500 manats.
This translates to prices ranging from approximately $8.8 to $882. Ticket sales began on October 19.
However, it was reported on match day that tickets for standard sectors had sold out, with only a limited number of 500 and 1,500 manat tickets remaining. Therefore, the 15-manat price represents the cost of the cheapest tickets during the initial sale.
Barcelona's home match tickets are more expensive
Tickets for some of Barcelona's home Champions League matches can be significantly more expensive. The team is scheduled to host Manchester City on December 8.
Information has circulated that tickets for this match on some sales platforms start at 390 euros. However, this price is not a uniform value for all tickets in official sales; it can vary depending on the sector and the seller.
Teams' standing in the tournament
After the first four rounds of the Champions League, Sabah sits in 30th place in the tournament table with three points, while Barcelona is in 8th place with nine points.
While today's match is an important test for the Azerbaijani club against a strong opponent, Barcelona will be looking to secure points to improve its position in the tournament table.
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