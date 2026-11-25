“99% error-free game”: Bobur Sattorov analyzed the first game between Sindarov and Gukesh
A historic World Chess Championship match has kicked off in Geneva, Switzerland. The first-round encounter between two 20-year-old grandmasters — our compatriot Javohir Sindarov and the reigning World Champion, India's Gukesh Dommaraju, was fiercely contested and ended in a draw.
Bobur Sattorov, Secretary General of the Uzbekistan Chess Federation, who is currently in Geneva, provided an in-depth analysis of this first game, highlighting the key takeaways and critical turning points.
2 main conclusions from the first game
According to Bobur Sattorov, the very first match demonstrated how well both chess players had prepared for the event:
Conclusion 1: Gukesh has no intention of easily surrendering his championship title and is ready to fight until the end.
Conclusion 2: Javohir Sindarov has practically confirmed that he is in his best sporting form.
Computer evaluation (99% accuracy) and a 45-minute time difference
The analysis notes that modern chess engines (“our iron friend”) rated the moves of both grandmasters highly, showing that the game was played with 99% accuracy. In the opening phase, both sides demonstrated deep theoretical preparation.
However, as the match moved into the complex middlegame, the most important factor emerged: time management:
“In World Championship matches, whoever manages their time effectively tends to achieve better results. In the middlegame, Gukesh dove into deep calculations, leading to a 45-minute time gap,” said Bobur Sattorov.
The choice between human and artificial intelligence on the 24th move
The most delicate and interesting point of the game was observed on the 24th move. According to supercomputer analysis, instead of pushing the pawn to f4, the move Knight to c2 should have been played to complicate the game and create a unique opportunity for an advantage.
However, as Bobur Sattorov notes, if a survey were conducted among 100 professional grandmasters, 95 percent of them would have chosen the natural and logical f4 move — this is exactly where the main difference between human thinking and artificial intelligence was revealed.
Analysis of the 1st round of the World Championship match in Geneva
Indicators
Details and Bobur Sattorov's analysis
Location and stage
Geneva (Switzerland) — World Championship match, Round 1
Participants
Javohir Sindarov (20 years old) — Gukesh Dommaraju (20 years old)
First game result
Draw (99% game accuracy)
Time control (Time management)
In the middlegame, Gukesh lost 45 minutes due to deep calculations
Decisive situation
On the 24th move, the computer suggested Knight to c2, while human logic pointed to f4
In your opinion, what psychological and tactical advantage will the 45-minute time advantage in the middlegame give Javohir Sindarov over Gukesh in the upcoming games?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this monumental event in the history of Uzbek chess with your friends immediately!
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