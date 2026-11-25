A historic World Chess Championship match has kicked off in Geneva, Switzerland. The first-round encounter between two 20-year-old grandmasters — our compatriot Javohir Sindarov and the reigning World Champion, India's Gukesh Dommaraju, was fiercely contested and ended in a draw.

Bobur Sattorov, Secretary General of the Uzbekistan Chess Federation, who is currently in Geneva, provided an in-depth analysis of this first game, highlighting the key takeaways and critical turning points.

2 main conclusions from the first game

According to Bobur Sattorov, the very first match demonstrated how well both chess players had prepared for the event:

Conclusion 1: Gukesh has no intention of easily surrendering his championship title and is ready to fight until the end.

Conclusion 2: Javohir Sindarov has practically confirmed that he is in his best sporting form.

Computer evaluation (99% accuracy) and a 45-minute time difference

The analysis notes that modern chess engines (“our iron friend”) rated the moves of both grandmasters highly, showing that the game was played with 99% accuracy. In the opening phase, both sides demonstrated deep theoretical preparation.