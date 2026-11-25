Manchester City and Italy national team goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was deeply hurt by the inappropriate behavior of visiting fans during the UEFA Champions League match against Napoli.

Insults from the stands and post-match emotional state

During the match held at the Etihad Stadium, some Napoli fans directed harsh and insulting shouts at the Italian goalkeeper. This situation had a serious impact on the goalkeeper's mental state:

Pressure during the game: Throughout the match, sharp and insulting words directed at Donnarumma could be heard from the visiting section.

Refusal to interact with journalists: After the final whistle, it was clear that the goalkeeper was visibly agitated and emotionally crushed as he left the stadium. He did not hide his dissatisfaction from media representatives and stated that he did not want to provide any comments.

Details of the incident

Indicators Details and facts Player Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City goalkeeper) Competition and location UEFA Champions League — Etihad Stadium (Manchester) Opposing side Napoli club's visiting fans Cause of conflict Harsh and insulting shouts from the stands during the match Goalkeeper's reaction Left the stadium in an emotionally crushed state after the match and refused to give interviews

It is noted that such a sharp reaction shown by his compatriots personally hurt Donnarumma very deeply.

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